Carson Palmer's late TD pass leads Cardinals over Chargers

Published: Sep 08, 2014 at 08:04 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- John Brown made his first NFL touchdown a big one. The Arizona Cardinals believe many more are to follow.

The small, speedy rookie wide receiver from little Pittsburg State (Kansas) caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Carson Palmer with 2:25 to play, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied to beat the San Diego Chargers 18-17 on Monday night.

"It was a sweet little touchdown," Palmer said. "That's what he does. He's so shifty. It's like somebody's controlling him with a joystick. He is so quick and so hard to find on those little quick screens."

Brown took the short toss in the flat and eluded tacklers into the end zone, capping an 11-play, 91-yard drive.

"When I first caught the ball, I saw a Charger player coming, and I saw our guy block him," Brown said, "and I saw another Charger dude coming, and I took a step inside and he got blocked, and I ran right in the end zone."

Arizona trailed 17-6 after three quarters.

"We had some ups and downs," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said. "It wasn't the prettiest game, but a win is a win."

Jerry Attaochu blocked a punt and forced a fumble, setting up 10 Chargers points.

"Too many mistakes. Too many mistakes in crucial times," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. "We had plenty of opportunities. Offensively, we had too many mistakes in crucial times that turned into points."

With his team trailing 6-3 at the half, San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers went 6 for 6 for 82 yards on a drive to open the second half. His six-yard pass to Malcom Floyd for the TD put the Chargers ahead 10-6.

After Attaochu forced Palmer's fumble, Ryan Mathews ran 20 yards for a touchdown that made it 17-6.

The Cardinals finally got a touchdown on a 10-play, 64-yard drive. Palmer scrambled and then tossed five yards to Stepfan Taylor to cut the lead to 17-12 with 12:30 to play. The two-point conversion try failed.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Chargers appeared to be headed for at least a field goal, but the snap from backup center Rich Ohrnberger bounced off of Rivers. By the time he fell on the ball, San Diego was out of field-goal range.

"I'm not looking for any excuses," Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. "I saw it on the big screen like everyone else saw it in the game. No excuses. It can't happen in that situation. That was a killer for us."

The Cardinals took the punt at their 9-yard line with 6:50 to go and mounted the long scoring march.

Arizona rookie Chandler Catanzaro kicked field goals of 44 and 22 yards.

The Cardinals had a 211-108 advantage in yards in the first two quarters but led only 6-3 on Catanzaro's 44-yarder as the half ended.

Jerraud Powers intercepted Rivers' pass at the Arizona 44 with 16 seconds left in the half. Palmer threw five yards to Andre Ellington, then 2 yards to Ted Ginn Jr. to set up the kick.

Arizona scored first on Catanzaro's 22-yard field goal with 12:42 left in the first half.

San Diego's lone first-half score came after Drew Butler's punt was blocked by Attaochu. Butler had been signed earlier Monday and took the place of regular punter Dave Zastudil, who was out with a groin injury.

Again, Arizona's defense shut down the Chargers, and Nick Novak's 36-yard field goal tied it 3-3 with six minutes to play.

Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald caught one pass with 4:04 to play to keep alive his streak of at least one reception in 150 consecutive games.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW