Carson Palmer raves about Cardinals' Michael Floyd

Michael Floyd posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career in 2013. Entering his third season, it appears the tutelage under Larry Fitzgerald is paying off.
"The way Mike Floyd is playing just jumped out at me," quarterback Carson Palmer said at OTAs, per the team's official website. "I have very high expectations for Mike this year."
Floyd surged down the stretch last season, aiding the Cardinals' late run toward the playoffs, which fell just short. The 6-foot-2 pass-catcher went for 90-plus yards in four of Arizona's final eight games.
After a full season in coach Bruce Arians' system, the 24-year-old Floyd believes his duo with Fitzgerald could give cornerbacks fits.
"If they double-team anyone, we have the guys on the field that can beat one-on-one coverage," Floyd said. "We are not a stingy group of guys. We don't really care who gets the praise and glory. At the end of the day it's about the winning. Whoever can beat that one-on-one coverage, it'll help us out a lot."
It will take a healthy, rejuvenated Fitzgerald in 2014 for the pair to challenge for the top receiving combo in the NFL.
However, with Ted Ginn Jr. and ballyhooed rookieJohn Brown providing depth, the Cardinals have an intriguing corps of receivers to try and puncture the dominant defenses in the NFC West.
While Palmer is the linchpin to the Cardinals' success, Floyd making another leap in production would go a long way to keeping that pin in place.
