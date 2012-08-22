Carson Palmer: No room for Chad Johnson on Raiders

"I had a great time playing with Chad. I had no issues with him at all. He'd be a great add for any team but we've got young guys that are just coming along," Palmer told Comcast SportsNet California, via its Bay Area affiliate. "I mean Denarius will be back any day. Jacoby's deal is not that bad. So we're not going to give up on any of those guys. They're too good of players and young."