Carson Palmer likes Arizona Cardinals' playbook

New Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is loving his new playbook. Coach Bruce Arians is a quarterback guru who has tutored Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Andrew Luck. The system is well-established.
"It's very, I guess user-friendly would be the right word," Palmer said after the first day of voluntary workouts, according to The Associated Press. "There's a lot on film to watch, plenty of texts in the playbooks and diagrams, pictures.
"It is easy to learn. It's not easy, but some systems you get in, it's difficult to learn because there's not a lot of history, but with this, there's a ton of history with this offense and this offense being successful, so it is an easy offense to get used to."
Arians isn't shy about putting the load on the quarterback. He didn't ease Luck into the system as a rookie and won't do it with Palmer. The Cardinals have 75 percent of the offense already installed, but they only worked 15 percent Tuesday. Arians runs an aggressive system that pushes the ball downfield. There's no simple dink-and-dunk.
Luck set the NFL rookie record with 4,374 yards in 2012 as Arians served as the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach. The Pittsburgh Steelers won a Super Bowl with Arians as offensive coordinator. Manning went to Pro Bowls in his second and third season with Arians as quarterback coach.
"I'm getting my feet wet, but for being three weeks into a playbook and having a playbook to take home and film to watch what coach Arians did last year, it's a phenomenal system," Palmer said. "It's been very productive, won Super Bowls. He's coached against the best and for the best, and I'm excited to keep installing and get deeper and deeper into the book."
What Palmer will like most is the guy wearing No. 11 -- wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. If the offensive line can keep Palmer clean, the Cardinals should have their best offensive year since Kurt Warner retired after the 2009 season.