Carroll asks James what he'd play; NBA star wants the ball

LeBron James continues his (perhaps-from-boredom) flirtation with an NFL career.
With apparently little to do during the dragging NBA lockout, James on Tuesday exchanged a flurry of tweets with ESPN senior writer John Clayton, inquiring about the deadline for NFL teams to sign free agents.
Who is the NFL's LeBron?
A likely flight of fancy on James' part, but it was enough to make one NFL coach bite, with Seattle's Pete Carroll asking the 6-foot-8, 240-pounder via Twitter: "hey @KingJames are you aware of what the League's rookie minimum is?"
Then this from Carroll: "I kinda think of you as a touchdown maker but is it true you think of yourself as a pass rusher?"
The Seahawks sure could use one, but the suits bankrolling the Miami Heat might have a thing or two to say about that development.
You'll recall that "The Akron Hammer" practiced in full pads with the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary varsity football team last week. It's unclear if that school's playbook presents more complexity than Seattle's relatively stagnant offense. Either way, most NFL coaches would probably be willing to take a look at James, at the cost of an epic sideshow that would reduce the Plaxico Burress and Brett Favre dramas to student films.