Carolina Panthers waive Justin Medlock, sign Graham Gano

Gano was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent after the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Washington Redskins in 2010 and 2011.
"It's a production-based business," interim general manager Brandon Beane said in announcing the decision. "Justin did his best, and we appreciate everything that he did. He's a great person and a great teammate, but unfortunately he missed a couple of kicks over the last couple of weeks.
"You're always looking at options out there. We took a look at a couple of guys and thought Graham Gano was the best fit for us going forward. He's an experienced guy, and he has a real strong leg."
Medlock made 7 of 10 field-goal attempts this season.