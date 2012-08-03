Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis' knee fine, Ron Rivera says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says he's "relieved" that medical tests on linebacker Thomas Davis' right knee were negative.
Rivera says an MRI on Thursday revealed no damage and that Davis has a strained right calf.
Davis could return to practice next week. He hasn't practiced since Sunday.
That's encouraging news for Davis, who's trying to become the first known NFL player to return from three torn anterior cruciate ligament's to the same knee. Davis suffered a torn right ACL last September for the third time in three years and missed 14 games on injured reserve.
Rivera also said Friday that defensive tackle Ron Edwards would miss a few days of practice after hyperextending his right knee in practice Thursday night.
