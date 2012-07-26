Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith donates $100K to Aurora victims

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith has pledged to donate $100,000 to assist with the medical bills incurred by victims of last week's theater shooting in Aurora, Colo.
The money will be given to the city and distributed to victims' families in need.
"As a father and husband, I cannot imagine the pain and suffering the victims are going through," Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, said in a statement. "My family's hearts and prayers are extended to theirs, and I hope this contribution might assist in paying some of the medical bills that will help allow these families to move forward in this tragic circumstance."
Twelve people were killed and 58 injured in the shooting at a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20.
Broncos coach John Fox recently said the team hopes to play a role in helping to heal the shocked community.
"I was in New York when 9/11 occurred, and a lot of the victims really looked to us and they'll look to us here in Denver for some uplifting times," Fox said.
"For some negative things that do happen to occur, you know our guys do a whole lot of good. That was part of that whether it was the fires or this recent tragedy, you know, I'm very proud of them. They're out there they want to give back and they want to somehow lift the spirits."