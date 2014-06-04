Carolina Panthers sign first-rounder Kelvin Benjamin

The 6-foot-5 Benjamin fills a gaping hole in the Panthers' receiving corps after the organization watched 2013 pass-catchers Steve Smith, Brandon LaFell, Domenik Hixon and Ted Ginn Jr. exit.
General manager Dave Gettleman has compared Benjamin to former Steelers and Giants receiver Plaxico Burress. The rookie's catching radius should be a boon to the Panthers' red zone offense and aid quarterback Cam Newton, who isn't the most accurate passer.
