Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton says he's improving his game

Published: Apr 14, 2012 at 10:26 AM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, the No. 1 overall selection from last year's draft, said Saturday he feels his improvement going into his second season as an NFL quarterback "is through the roof."

The NFL's Rookie of the Year says that with an offseason to review game film and work on areas in which he needs improvement, he's grown.

Reuter: Who'll be the better pro?

Andrew Luck vs. Robert Griffin III. Justin Blackmon vs. Michael Floyd. Chad Reuter examines two big debates in the 2012 draft. More ...

"I've had the whole offseason to work on the things that I feel like I need to get better at (and that) will come into fruition. With the upcoming OTAs, I feel like that's another time for me to get better."

He also says it will help to have wide receiver Steve Smith around. The Panthers receiver recently signed a three-year contract extension.

"Having him back is a big thing for not only me, as my whole evolution is going to change -- to have his leadership there -- but for the whole team," Newton said. "We need Smitty not for what he does at the receiver position but for the leader that he is, how much he holds everybody accountable."

In his first season in the league, Newton threw for 4,051 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 60 percent of his passes. He spent one season at Auburn and led the team to the 2010 national title.

Newton was in Auburn Saturday for a ceremony to unveil statues of the Tigers' three Heisman Trophy winners: Newton (2010), Bo Jackson (1985) and Pat Sullivan (1971). The 1,900-pound bronze statue of Newton features him running with the ball tucked into his right arm, a sign of his versatility as a quarterback. Newton said he still has "a warmth in my heart" for Auburn despite his relatively short stay.

"Every Saturday I was in that team hotel glued to the tube, trying to find out what in the world we were doing so I could have bragging rights," he said of this past fall.

Harrison: Coach Power Rankings

How do NFL coaches stack up against each other? Elliot Harrison ranks them all, 1-32, including new Saints boss Joe Vitt. More ...

He and Jackson, a former NFL and Major League Baseball player, playfully dodged any debate about who is Auburn's best athlete.

"To be honest with you, the best athlete to ever come out of Auburn University is Charles Barkley," Jackson said.

"Uncross your fingers," Newton told him.

Newton closed his remarks to the crowd with a poem about his championship season.

The university also erected a bust of John Heisman. Auburn was the only school coached by Heisman that has produced a winner of the award that bears his name.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW