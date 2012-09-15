Carolina Panthers' Greg Hardy, Frank Kearse hit with illness

The Carolina Panthers have been preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but one thing the team wasn't ready for was illness.
Defensive end Greg Hardy had been listed as probable for Sunday's matchup; however, he's been downgraded to questionable because of an illness, the Panthers told NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Saturday.
Backup defensive tackle Frank Kearse was also added to the team's injury report as questionable for the same reason.
Hardy collected seven tackles in the Panthers' 16-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Kearse had two tackles.