Carolina Panthers GM hopes to keep DeAngelo Williams

INDIANAPOLIS -- DeAngelo Williams has been a subject of speculation in the last few weeks as a potential salary-cap casualty candidate.
On Thursday, Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman offered hope that Williams and fellow running back Jonathan Stewart could remain on the team together.
"Can we keep both of them? Again, decisions have to be made," Gettleman told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I don't see why not."
Stewart already has restructured his contract, so he's not going anywhere. Williams' status could depend on whether enough other players possibly get cut or restructure their contracts.
"The first thing we have to do is make March 12 and get there. It's a puzzle," Gettleman said. "There's obviously going to have to be some work done. It's no secret. The bottom line is everybody knows we're over the cap and we've got to get there."
Players such as Jon Beason, James Anderson and Chris Gamble also don't have certain futures in Carolina. Gettleman spoke about long-term planning and thinking years ahead. His words indicate that the team still is hoping Williams will be part of that future.