Carolina Panthers DE Charles Johnson undergoes surgery

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson underwent knee surgery Friday after developing swelling around his right knee.
General manager Marty Hurney confirmed to the Charlotte Observer that the team's medical staff recommended the arthroscopic operation that Hurney described a "minor clean-out."
It was not immediately known if Johnson would be ready for organized team activities or the mandatory minicamp in June, but he's expected to be ready by training camp.
Johnson had nine sacks in 2011, his first season in a six-year, $72 million contract he signed before the season began.