Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble to have MRI on shoulder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said starting cornerback Chris Gamble will have an MRI on his right shoulder to determine if he has a torn labrum, the same injury that sent offensive lineman Mike Pollak to injured reserve earlier this season.
Gamble has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and Rivera is "concerned" he might end up on injured reserve.
"Once he gets the exam and goes through all that we'll determine" if he goes on IR, Rivera said. "Probably the soonest we'll know is Monday."
As if the Panthers (1-4) need any more problems, Rivera also said three-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker Jon Beason is "very doubtful" for the Cowboys game because of a lingering knee issue and that rookie Luke Kuechly will make his second start in the middle.
Rivera said Gamble, who has started 117 games in nine seasons, first injured the shoulder against Atlanta on Sept. 30. He sat out Carolina's game against Seattle the following week. He reinjured it in practice this week.
Rivera called Gamble one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league.
