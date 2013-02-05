Carolina Panthers add Bruce DeHaven, Lance Taylor to staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Panthers announced they've filled their two remaining vacancies on coach Ron Rivera's staff by hiring Bruce DeHaven as their assistant special teams coach and Lance Taylor as the new assistant wide receivers/quality control coach.
DeHaven joins the Panthers after spending the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 2012, DeHaven's special teams unit ranked first in the NFL in punt return average and fourth in kickoff return average.
He'll work under special teams coordinator Richard Rodgers.
