Carlos Rogers will not mock Victor Cruz's salsa dance

Published: Oct 13, 2012 at 04:15 AM

There is a bit of civility between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants after week full of public bickering.

Jones: A fight to behold

It doesn't get more physical than Giants vs. 49ers. Kimberly Jones says the defending champs face more questions. **More ...**

San Francisco cornerback Carlos Rogers has pledged not to mock New York's Victor Cruz's celebratory salsa dance if he finds the end zone on Sunday. Rogers broke it out last November during a 27-20 win against the Giants.

"I'm not gonna do it," Rogers told the New York Daily News. "That's a tribute to his grandmother. Once (I heard) that, I threw that out the door. It's definitely out.

"At the time, I didn't know. It was just fun and games. It's his dance, but I enjoyed the dance. But now that he's saying it's more than that to him, I just throw that out the window."

Rogers learned the background of the salsa this week. Lucy Molina, Cruz's grandmother, passed away last month at 77-years-old. She first taught Cruz the dance.

Cruz said earlier this week that a salsa dance by Rogers "obviously won't sit well with me."

There has been plenty of back-and-forth chatter this week between the teams. Giants coach Tom Coughlin claimed disrespect. Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride criticized 49ers defensive end Justin Smith. 49ers tight end Vernon Davis said they were still bitter about the loss in the NFC Championship. Both 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and Smith fired back at the Giants.

Props to Rogers for taking the high road.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

