Carlos Rogers signs contract with Oakland Raiders

The team announced Monday that it has signed former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers. The Raiders offered visual proof via social media:
Rogers will turn 33 in July and is entering his 11th NFL season. He spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting all 48 regular-season games he appeared in under coach Jim Harbaugh. Rogers saw his role diminished in the postseason following a hamstring injury and was cut three weeks ago in a move that created $5.1 million in salary cap space for San Francisco.
Rogers represents another short-term fix for general manager Reggie McKenzie. With Tarell Brown and D.J. Hayden locked into roles on the outside, expect Rogers to do most of his work out of the slot.
