Carlos Rogers says New York Jets' defense quit

They lost their best player, cornerback Darrelle Revis, for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Rex Ryan and the Jets had high hopes for 2012. After a demoralizing loss to the 49ers on Sunday, is their season all but over?
Their owner Woody Johnson even suggested on national television that the 2012 presidential election might actually be more important than the 2012 NFL season.
Sandwiched in between all this fun was the team's 34-0 loss to the 49ers. San Francisco beating the Jets on the road was not a surprise. How the 49ers pulled it off is what was so alarming.
Thirty-four to zero is not a score we're used to seeing from the Rex Ryan-era Jets. Niners cornerback Carlos Rogersbelieves the Jets packed it in.
"It kinda seemed like, after a while they just, I know, looking at their defense, they didn't want to be out there," on Sirius XM Radio via Conor Orr of The Star-Ledger. "And after that it's like, man, these guys don't really want to play the game. You know, it's pretty much over.
Rogers went on to say that it was out of character for a Ryan-led squad. The rest of the season will be a test of that character.
UPDATE: Ryan on Monday responded to Rogers, saying he didn't believe his defense quit, but that they were tired in the fourth quarter.
"I think we have a reputation in this league as being a tremendous defense and we didn't play that way and I think that's the big thing," Ryan told reporters. But as far as us quitting, there's no way. That wasn't the case. We got beat. There's no doubt about it."