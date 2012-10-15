Around the League

Carlos Rogers: New York Giants are kings of the NFL

Published: Oct 15, 2012 at 05:03 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

After the New York Giants nipped the San Francisco 49ers in last season's NFC title game, the Bay Area was left with a nagging string of what-ifs and a desire for revenge, but payback is on hold.

There was little question about the better team in New York's 26-3 win Sunday. Big Blue rolled west and knocked Jim Harbaugh's boys up and down Candlestick, dominating both sides of the ball and making San Francisco's record-setting offense look mortal -- even vulnerable.

Jeremiah: Big Blue statement

Daniel Jeremiah says the Giants' thrashing of the 49ers was, hands-down, the most impressive win of the 2012 season. More ...

Niners cornerback Carlos Rogers -- who became a somewhat-tedious pregame story line for threatening to salsa dance over Victor Cruz and Co. -- was left with little to say in defeat.

"I just think coaches always let us know that we aren't the kings of the NFL," Rogers told the San Francisco Chronicle. "The Giants are."

Harbaugh acknowledged he failed to craft a worthy game plan, and safety Donte Whitner said the 49ers "possibly got too high" for the game.

"A lot of people talking about redemption and this and that," Whitner said. "Really, it's Game 6 of a 16-game schedule. We possibly set ourselves up for that."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah wrote Monday that New York's victory was the most impressive by any team this season. The Giants dominated the trenches, Eli Manning played some of his best football and New York won this affair on the road -- again.

The Giants haven't been the most popular pick in the NFC this season. That has to do with fear of a Super Bowl hangover, but New York habitually takes care of business in big games. We saw that again Sunday.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

