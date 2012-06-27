Carlos Rogers: Jim Harbaugh 'a little crazy' with 49ers

"It's fun. He's a little crazy. He do things different than, I would say, a normal head coach," cornerback Carlos Rogers told WQXI-AM this week, via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "You'll see the guy holding field goals for (David) Akers, taking snaps at quarterback, throwing the ball to the receivers when they're going over their routes, over there talking to DBs like he really knows what's going on, and just having fun throughout the whole practice. He has fun and he interacts with every position."