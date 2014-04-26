Carl Nicks: I'll be back for Buccaneers' training camp

Back in December, Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Carl Nicks was receiving "mixed messages" about his ability to resume his football career following a dangerous MRSA infection that wiped out the majority of his 2013 season.
Four months later, Nicks is looking forward to rejoining his teammates on the practice field.
"I'm not a percentage guy. Obviously, I'm not ready to practice right now," Nicks said, via The Associated Press, at voluntary workouts this week, "but I feel comfortable saying I'll be back for training camp."
The question now is what kind of player the six-year veteran will be after missing 23 games in the past two seasons.
"There's some nerve damage. So it's going to be pain, I'm told, for the rest of my life," Nicks explained. "Lovie (Smith) told me the other day my 80 percent is still pretty good. If I'm not 100 percent, hopefully I can get to 95 or 99.9."
That doesn't sound especially promising.
The Bucs have overhauled their offensive line this offseason, importing tackle Anthony Collins, guard Oniel Cousins and center Evan Dietrich-Smith. Until they see their $47.5 million, two-time All-Pro back on the field, though, the interior blocking will remain a concern.