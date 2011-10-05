Around the League

Career change? Heat star James practices with high school team

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 07:51 AM

Is LeBron James taking his talents to the NFL?

Clearly looking for things to do as the NBA lockout drags on, the Miami Heat forward practiced in full pads with the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary varsity football team on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. James attended the Ohio high school, graduating in 2003 before embarking on a hugely successful NBA career.

James borrowed the equipment and jersey of injured player Clayton Uecker, who at 6-foot-5, was the closest size match to the 6-foot-8, 250-pound James. As you might imagine, James was a man amongst boys on the field, catching every pass thrown his way. There was a strict no-tackle policy in place for the two-time MVP, but there was still contact.

"Our defensive backs were allowed to jam him at the line of scrimmage," running back Sae'Von Fitzgerald said. "But he took no contact after that. Coach (Dan Borman) said we shouldn't tackle him."

(That thud you just heard was Heat president Pat Riley fainting.)

We can only imagine how difficult it must have been for a bunch of high school kids to practice with their minds blown out the back of their helmets.

"I not gonna lie, it was pretty cool to see him out there," said starting quarterback Kevin Besser.

James took to his Twitter page afterward.

"Just got done practicing with the St.V Varsity football team, full pads and all," he tweeted. "Felt great being back on the field. Should I?"

We have little doubt that, given his freakish athletic gifts, James could develop into an elite NFL tight end. As long as there isn't a bloated hour-long special to announce it, we'd be all for the LeBron experience coming to the NFL. What else is he going to do?

