Cardinals sign Skelton's tight end brother to practice squad

Everything is coming up Skelton in Arizona.
Back-to-back wins by the Cardinals with John Skelton under center have led to whispers of a quarterback controversy in the desert, and on Wednesday, the Cards announced they have signed tight end Steve Skelton to the practice squad.
Steve, John's younger brother, spent the preseason with the Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fordham. He was released by Arizona on September 2.
The team made room for Skelton by releasing wide receiver Isiah Williams from the practice squad.
More importantly, our Ozzie Canseco All-Star squad is really coming together now. Steve Skelton joins former Bronco and Patriot Dan Gronkowski in a two tight end formation. Former Packer practice squad member Cecil Newton is at center with ex-Bengal Jordan Palmer taking the snaps. Frank Stallone is the owner ... obviously.