Around the League

Presented By

Cardinals reportedly won't overpay for Carson Palmer

Published: Mar 30, 2013 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals have some interest in Carson Palmer, but they're not about to repeat the ill-fated decisions that led to landing Kevin Kolb two offseasons ago.

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is under way. Follow all of the latest rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reported Saturday that the Cardinals will deal for Palmer "only if it doesn't cost them much," according to sources. The Cardinals are looking to swap late-round draft picks with the Oakland Raiders, "possibly conditional on how, or if, Palmer plays," Somers noted.

That lines up with what NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, saying the Cardinals are "doing their homework" on Palmer. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians likes Palmer's ability to get the ball downfield, but only if he's willing to play for drastically less than his unwieldy $13 million salary for 2013.

Rapoport noted Friday that Palmer also has generated interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while USA Today reported the 33-year-old passer might be willing to bypass a starting role to play behind Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers.

We're a few steps away from any of this becoming reality. The Raiders currently are trying to seal up a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Matt Flynn, but that crossed into Saturday in a holding pattern.

Somers believes that losing Palmer to another suitor "probably wouldn't break the Cardinals' hearts," because he's not the long-term answer for the Cardinals -- or any NFL team.

The Cardinals parted with cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, a second-round draft pick and ultimately $20.5 million to secure Kolb in 2011. Any trade for Palmer will come with a lower cost -- and a lot less fanfare.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE