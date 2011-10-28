Cardinals RB Wells' knee improving; game-time decision Sunday

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said running back Beanie Wells' sore knee is "progressing," and he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the team's official website reported.
Wells, listed as questionable, has practiced on a limited basis the past three days since suffering a bone bruise in his right knee in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury originally was feared to be a season-ender, but now it appears Wells will miss a few weeks at the most.
Cardinals tight end Todd Heap (hamstring) also is a game-time decision and is questionable. Linebacker Joey Porter (knee) and wideout Early Doucet (quadriceps) are questionable, as well.