Cardinals' Rashard Mendenhall hinting at retirement?

On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals running back published a piece in The Huffington Post hinting -- maybe -- that he's ready to retire from the NFL.
In the blog entry, Mendenhall described sitting on his couch two seasons ago in Pittsburgh and having a vision of swimming in "dark waters" toward an object in the distance, which revealed itself to be a "statue of the Blessed Mother."
"That ... was the very next day after I tore my ACL in Week 17," he wrote. "The journey I envisioned is the two years of rebuilding that would follow. And as I write this, today is the day that the journey is over and I am fully at peace. Eagerly looking to a new way, which lies ahead."
That's anyone's guess. Set to become a free agent, he's coming off a season hampered by toe and knee problems that limited him to just 3.2 yards per carry.
We also learned at the combine that coach Bruce Arians plans to build his offense around explosive, second-year back Andre Ellington -- not the 26-year-old Mendenhall, who wrote Tuesday of a major life decision and a "new voyage."
Possibly NFL-related, but Mendenhall's writing points to something entirely beyond the mundane. We'll get our answer soon enough.
