Cardinals QB Kevin Kolb resolute after latest injury

CANTON, Ohio -- Quick follow-up to our report on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb's injury, which he confirmed to Around the League has been diagnosed as bruised ribs and a bruised diaphragm.
I spoke with Kolb after Sunday night's 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Hall of Fame Game and asked about his response to those who question if he has the requisite durability to make it through a 16-game NFL season.
"I'm not worried about it at all," said Kolb, who has missed playing time the previous two seasons because of injuries. "Could I see how others think that? Yeah, I mean lately I've been a little bit unlucky, but I feel like I worked just as hard physically as I ever have and just had a few bad breaks. This is very minor, and I'll be back at it here shortly."
Kolb acknowledged frustration over yet another injury, but he doesn't believe it will dismantle his chances to win the Cardinals' starting job. His challenger, John Skelton, played with moxie in the preseason-opening loss, but Kolb sees himself as the starter in Arizona.
"It's not ideal, but you roll with the punches that are given, and you just try to fight through it," Kolb said. "My thought is, if I stay after it, things take care of themselves."