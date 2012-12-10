Cardinals president: Ken Whisenhunt will finish season

Though we can't imagine it will give Ken Whisenhunt much peace of mind on what we imagine has been a pretty crappy day, Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said Monday the team will not fire its coach before the end of the season.
According to The Arizona Republic, Bidwill said the Cardinals don't want to act out of "emotion" following a humiliating 58-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that extended Arizona's losing streak to nine games. Bidwill said there's plenty of blame to go around, adding that a future evaluation of the organization will come from the "top down."
Earlier Monday, defensive end Darnell Dockett said he'd keep playing hard for defensive coordinator Ray Horton and his fellow linemen but offered a "no comment" when asked if he'd do so for Whisenhunt.
And in more evidence this might be the worst Monday ever for the Cardinals coach, it was announced the team claimed quarterback Brian Hoyer off waivers. Given the dire in-house choices, we wouldn't be shocked if Hoyer found himself taking meaningful snaps in the near future.
This should tell you everything you need to know.