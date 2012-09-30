Cardinals move to 4-0 on Feely's OT kick vs. 'Fins

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jay Feely kicked a 46-yard field goal 6:31 into overtime to keep the Arizona Cardinals unbeaten with a wild 24-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Cardinals (4-0) forced overtime when Kevin Kolb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Andre Roberts with 22 seconds to play in regulation.
Two big defensive plays set up the final two Arizona scores. First, Daryl Washington sacked Dolphins rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose fumble was recovered by Vonnie Holliday at the Arizona 49, and the Cardinals moved downfield to score.
The winning field goal came after Tannehill was hit by Paris Lenon as he threw, and Kerry Rhodes came up with an interception.
