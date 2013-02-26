Cardinals like Alex Smith, doubt 49ers will deal to rival

The Arizona Cardinals will check in on the availability of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith. They just don't expect much to come of it.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on "NFL Total Access" that the Cardinals are interested in Smith, but they are extremely pessimistic a deal with the Niners will happen because they share the same division.
The Cardinals -- like the rest of the football world -- believe the Kansas City Chiefs are the frontrunners to land Smith. That won't stop Arizona from inquiring. One source told Rapoport: "Nothing to lose."
This all makes sense. Despite a Sunday report that a Smith deal was "effectively complete," the 49ers would be foolish to turn their backs on another team that might offer a better package than the Chie -- sorry, mystery team.