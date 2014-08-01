Cardinals' John Abraham 'taking necessary steps' after DUI

Police said he was at the wheel of a 2013 Dodge Challenger that had stopped in the center southbound lane of a suburban Atlanta road the afternoon of June 29, Brookhaven, Georgia, police said in an incident report that Abraham smelled of alcohol and failed voluntary sobriety tests -- including reciting a portion of the alphabet. Police said Abraham remained asleep for several minutes after police arrived, despite an officer shouting and pounding on his doors and windows.