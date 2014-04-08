Cardinals have most improved group in NFC West

It's mostly been a quiet offseason in the NFC West. Teams are planning for the future, rather than making huge wholesale changes like in the AFC West.
That's why our choice for the most improved position group in the division truly comes down to one player. The Arizona Cardinals' left tackle situation has been among the very worst in football for five years running. Signing Jared Veldheer immediately gives the group an above average starter, and allows Cardinals fans to dream of the left side of the offensive line actually being a weapon. Last year's No. 7 overall pick, guard Jonathan Cooper, will return from a broken leg to play alongside Veldheer. The team also signed guard Ted Larsen for depth; he's started 31 career games.
On paper, the Cardinals' defensive talent rivals any group in the league. Bruce Arians has proven he can coach up offense, and the talent is catching up to the defense. In Andre Ellington, Michael Floyd, Larry Fitzgerald and Ted Ginn, Arians has a lot of explosive playmakers to use. Now the Cardinals should have the protection necessary to test opposing defenses down the field.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys begin the offseason Roster Reset series with the AFC West and dive into the ATL mailbag.