Cardinals have most improved group in NFC West

That's why our choice for the most improved position group in the division truly comes down to one player. The Arizona Cardinals' left tackle situation has been among the very worst in football for five years running. Signing Jared Veldheer immediately gives the group an above average starter, and allows Cardinals fans to dream of the left side of the offensive line actually being a weapon. Last year's No. 7 overall pick, guard Jonathan Cooper, will return from a broken leg to play alongside Veldheer. The team also signed guard Ted Larsen for depth; he's started 31 career games.