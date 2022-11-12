Around the NFL

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident Kliff Kingsbury, players 'can get this thing turned around'

Published: Nov 12, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Cardinals sit at the bottom of the NFC West with a 3-6 record, far below their expectations and a far cry from their 8-1 record a year ago at this same point.

In the face of that regression, general manager Steve Keim has been willing to shoulder the blame.

"I bear a lot of the responsibility," Steve Keim said Friday on Arizona Sports Burns & Gambo. "I think when you're in this position you have to own where the mistakes come. When you have a good organization, which I think we do, and you have a good culture -- you know -- this is the time of year with this record that you start pointing fingers, and to me that's not the kind of organization we want to have. I certainly own it. It's a roster that I put together. You hope that roster becomes a team at some point that plays in unison, and we have not done a good enough job yet. So I certainly own that."

At the same time, he made it clear that he has full confidence in head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the players to find a fix before the sun sets on Arizona's season.

"I do have faith in the guys and the team and the players in the locker room, our coaching staff," Keim said. "And I have confidence we can get this thing turned around."

For an Arizona team that just signed its general manager and head coach to extensions through 2027 in the offseason and locked down its quarterback a year beyond that, it is imperative that the Cardinals show fight -- if not results -- down the stretch.

The five-year, $230 million contract Kyler Murray signed in July understandably puts the spotlight on him.

He's throwing the ball more than ever before. He's currently on pace to hit 680 passes, 122 more than his career high, but he's been less efficient in those attempts with a career-low passer rating (86.9), adjusted yards per attempt (5.9) and touchdown percentage (3.3).

Still, the Cardinals' struggles have been more the result of a perfect storm than solely a franchise quarterback not playing to the level he shown he's capable.

The Cardinals offense has had to weather DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension and lengthy injuries to running back James Conner and wide receiver Marquise Brown. The defense has dropped from 11th in both points and yards allowed in 2021 to 31st in points and 27th in yards this season. And Arizona is the third-most penalized team in the league with 64 through nine weeks.

"We just haven't executed it good enough," Keim said Friday. "And for whatever reason that is, I can't put my finger on, but it's something that we're certainly working on every day, and it's at the top of our list to fix."

It's gut check time for Keim, Kingsbury and the Cardinals. They have eight games to tighten up and make a run or be left with more questions than answers come January.

"You have to believe in what you believe in, trust your gut, trust your instincts," Keim said. "I trust Kliff Kingsbury. I think he's an excellent football coach and a great play caller. I think he's gonna get it turned around."

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) in line to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Quarterback Josh Allen is able to grip a football despite suffering a UCL injury to his throwing elbow in Week 9 and is in line to play after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the past two games, Ryan Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

news

Steelers activate T.J. Watt from IR, rule out Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) for Sunday's game vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated pass rusher T.J. Watt from injured reserve on Saturday, but the team also ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) from playing against the New Orleans Saints.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers season-ending Achilles injury in win over Falcons

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson has suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to the elbow injury he sustained in Week 9.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard headed to IR after suffering setback in practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) game-time decision vs. Rams

Kyler Murray's hamstring injury has left his status in doubt for Week 10. The Cardinals quarterback is questionable to play Sunday against the division-rival Rams and will be a game-time decision.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he's tracking in the right direction.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt expects to return Sunday vs. Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt expects to return to action Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Watt has been out since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he told beat reporters Friday he plans to play and doesn't expect to be on a pitch count.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE