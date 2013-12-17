Cardinals expect Larry Fitzgerald to play vs. Seahawks

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via The Arizona Republic) that Fitzgerald won't practice Wednesday but is expected to play in Arizona's pivotal Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fitzgerald suffered a concussion while attempting to recover an onside kick in the fourth quarter of Sunday's overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. The star wide receiver is going through league-mandated protocol. He must be cleared by an independent neurologist to play Sunday.
Fitzgerald has started all 14 games this season, compiling 73 receptions for 823 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd have emerged as one of the league's top receiving tandems this season.
