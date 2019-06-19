Cardinals DL Robert Nkemdiche arrested on June 6

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was arrested in Scottsdale, Ari. on June 6, according to a Scottsdale police report obtained by NFL.com. Nkemdiche was cited for speeding and driving with a suspended license and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Tempe.
Police records indicate that Nkemdiche, 24, was pulled over at the corner of Scottsdale Rd. and Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale at 6:39 a.m. after he was observed traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Nkemdiche told police officers he was heading to practice. The Cardinals had their last session of OTAs that day.
The defensive tackle was arrested after being informed that there was an active traffic warrant for his arrest.
While taking possession of Nkemdiche's personal property, police found a credit card holder containing a trace amount of a white powdery substance. The report indicates that the case "appeared consistent with drug paraphernalia" and the substance "appeared consistent with the appearance of cocaine." Nkemdiche told the officers that the substance was a bathroom product. Officers chose not to test the substance in the credit card holder in lieu of impounding it for destruction with Nkemdiche's cooperation.
Nkemdiche was released from jail on bond at 9:30 a.m. the same day.
The Cardinals offered the following statement on Nkemdiche's arrest: "We are aware of the June 6th incident involving Robert Nkemdiche. We have alerted the NFL office in accordance with the league's personal conduct policy and will comment further when appropriate."
The 2016 first-round pick is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals. Nkemdiche has started just six of 27 games played over his first three seasons, totaling 44 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and one defensive touchdown.
Arizona chose against picking up the defensive tackle's fifth-year option for the 2020 season earlier this offseason.