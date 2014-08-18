Cardinals' Darnell Dockett out for season with torn ACL

Defensive end Darnell Dockett was carted off from practice Monday and will miss the season with a torn right ACL, the team announced. He will undergo surgery to repair his knee.
Dockett did not tear his MCL, which will make his rehab a bit easier and allow him to undergo surgery sooner, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source close to the player.
At 33, Dockett isn't the same player he once was, but he's been the very model of durability over 10 NFL seasons (all with the Cards) and is the team's defensive leader. He's missed just two games in that time, even more impressive when you consider the punishing nature of playing in the trenches year in and out.
The Cardinals have already lost standout linebacker Karlos Dansby to free agency and Daryl Washington to suspension.
They'll now have to attempt to replicate last year's No. 1 run defense without Dockett, too.
