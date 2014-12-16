Cardinals, Colts, Lions among least convincing winning teams

Fifteen weeks into the 2014 NFL campaign, eight teams boast double-digit win totals:
» Arizona Cardinals (11-3)
» Denver Broncos (11-3)
» New England Patriots (11-3)
» Dallas Cowboys (10-4)
» Detroit Lions (10-4)
» Green Bay Packers (10-4)
» Indianapolis Colts (10-4)
» Seattle Seahawks (10-4)
But of course, not all double-digit winners are created equal. Which is the least-convincing team with 10-plus wins?
The numbers reveal an inarguable decline. Manning posted a passer rating of 100 or better in six of Denver's first seven games this season, and he threw just three picks in that span. In the team's past seven contests, by contrast, Manning has topped the 100 mark just three times while throwing eight interceptions. Forget the stats, though, and just use your eyes: Manning's passes -- never confused for the tight spirals thrown by Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady -- are fluttering more than ever. On Sunday, Broncos receivers had to continually adjust to underthrown balls. And what about the mysterious illness (or was it a thigh injury) that led to the unthinkable (backup Brock Osweiler taking snaps!)? Point is, something's going on here ... and it doesn't look good.
One thing seems clear: If Peyton's gonna get a ring in the twilight of his career, he'll have to do it the same way his boss, John Elway, did: leaning on a once-unheralded running back.
Give the
Lions and
Jim Caldwell credit for being tough and clutch. I just don't think they're good enough to do damage in January.
As for the
Colts, their offense is very good over the air, but they have trouble both running and stopping the run. And then there's the fact that Indy is 2-4 against teams with winning records, with the defense spawning concern in especially troubling losses
to Pittsburgh
and New England. The schedule has helped
Andrew Luck and Co.
That said, Detroit should beat the Bears in Chicago on Sunday, especially if the home team plays like it did Monday night, though it will be interesting to see if the Lions can handle their first true cold-weather outdoor contest of the season.