Cardinals' Adrian Wilson reportedly took major pay cut

According to Somers, Wilson will receive a $1.5 million signing bonus and his $1.5 million base salary this season is fully guaranteed. Wilson can earn a $500,000 incentive with a return to the Pro Bowl and can earn up to $3 million in incentives tied to playing-time, sacks, interceptions and fumble recoveries, as well as touchdowns on both interception and fumble returns. Along with a $250,000 workout bonus, Wilson can earn $6.75 million if he triggers all of his incentives, the same amount he was scheduled to earn prior to the extension.