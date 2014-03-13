Captain Munnerlyn, Minnesota Vikings strike contract

Yet another free-agent cornerback has been taken off the open market.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news Thursday that former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn is signing a three-year deal that could be worth as much as $15 million with the Minnesota Vikings, according to a source. The team later confirmed the move.
It's the latest move for a Vikings squad that re-signed pass rusherEverson Griffenbefore adding former New York Giants defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
The Munnerlyn signing marks yet another departure from Carolina, who releasedSteve Smith before seeing fellow wide receiver Ted Ginnland with the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers also lost safety Mike Mitchell to the Steelers after offensive lineman Geoff Hangartner announced his retirement -- just weeks after left tackle Jordan Grosscalled it quits.
When Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman was asked at the combine about re-signing Munnerlyn, a 16-game starter last season, he told the room: "We're still evaluating."
The Vikings made their evaluation clear after Munnerlyn finished 2013 as the 11th-ranked corner in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. With five career pick sixes, he's returned a greater percentage (71.4) of interceptions for touchdowns than any player in NFL history.
For a Vikings squad that allowed an outrageous 4,598 yards through the air last season, second worst in the NFL, Munnerlyn projects as an immediate starter in the slot for this rebuilt, Mike Zimmer-led defense.