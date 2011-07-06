Can't justify a fullback among 'Top 100' in today's NFL



Steve Wyche NFL.com

Reluctantly, I'm picking McNabb

I hate to say this, but it's Donovan McNabb.

Before some of you start hitting me with his body of work argument or Hall of Fame argument or whatever argument, I'm going to hit first with this: If his peers took all that into account, then why was he ranked 100th out of 100? If his peers thought his reputation spoke for itself, why wouldn't he be ranked higher -- even after his bad 2010 season?

I like McNabb a lot. Good dude. He's had a lot of great years in the NFL. Hard to say anything bad about him, even though he could have built a better legacy with more clutch plays in moments of truth. However, there are a few other players who maybe should have gone in ahead of him if we're projecting "The Top 100 players of 2011." McNabb might not even be a starter.