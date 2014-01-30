Around the League

Presented By

Can Seahawks slow down Broncos' pass-catchers?

Published: Jan 30, 2014 at 12:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- On Tuesday's "Around the League Podcast," we hailed Sunday's Super Bowl for its abundant collection of on-field matchups.

Top of the list? How about Seattle's cadre of hyper-talented defensive backs against Denver's record-breaking rash of receivers.

This won't be a game, for instance, in which two or more corners blanket Megatron and, BANG, there go the Detroit Lions. Seattle doesn't have the benefit of facing just one or two legitimate targets -- Denver's list of weapons is a mile long.

In case you've been encamped for months in a Russian wilderness, let's review: The Broncos this season threw for more yards per game (340.3) than any team in NFL history. Denver also become the first team to field five players with 60-plus receptions and four with 10-plus touchdowns through the air.

Seattle's secondary must account for Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker, Eric Decker and Julius Thomas snap after snap. Not an easy task when Peyton Manning so rapidly unloads the ball and so rarely makes mistakes. His ability to avoid the rush with his quick release has the passer under pressure on just 12.7 percent of his playoff snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell told me Wednesday that "everybody's gotta be on their Ps and Qs."

"When you're facing someone like Peyton Manning, you gotta make sure that you take care of home first," Maxwell said. "So you gotta make sure your eyes and your technique are on point, because if you're not, you're not giving yourself a shot at all."

If any team in this league has a shot, it's Seattle, boasting one of the top five pass defenses of the last 64 years -- and the second-best since the 1970 merger.

Maxwell noted that the Seahawks doesn't often resort to double coverage, no matter who they face. Still, Manning makes the process a headache because "you don't know when your guy is getting the ball, so you gotta be on your game the whole time."

Against the deepest flock of corners and safeties league-wide, Manning won't be able to pick on a nickel back or harass a raw fill-in on passing downs. "There's really no weaknesses in our DB room," said All-Pro safety Earl Thomas on Sunday night. "We have guys that could be starting anywhere else."

Beside posting the league's top defense in terms of points and yardage allowed, the Seahawks led the NFL with 39 forced turnovers. Consider that All-Pro Richard Sherman managed to lead the league in interceptions despite being the least targeted cornerback in the NFL.

Thomas spoke repeatedly of playing physical and "sticking to what we do best." Wearing down Denver's pass-catchers is Seattle's best hope, and the Seahawks certainly have a track record of doing just that.

"I've been a secondary guy my entire life," coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. "... The style of play has always been about playing against the line of scrimmage and affecting the receivers right from the get go, and that's our bump-and-run press stuff we do. And I've been coaching this way, exactly the same way, since I was at North Carolina State, however many years ago that was. So nothing's changed."

I quizzed one defensive back after the next about what Seattle was planning from a scheme perspective to outwit Denver. To a man, they steered the answer away from Xs and Os toward core fundamentals. Thomas insisted Seattle would stay true to what got them here by relentlessly studying film, preparing all week and "just letting it rip on Sunday."

He then paused for a minute before acknowledging: "It's going to take everybody."

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.