Can Ryan Mathews be Chargers' workhorse back?

Mathews already is a better runner than people realize entering his third NFL season. He more than passes the eye test and proved last season that he can be productive. (He finished seventh in yards from scrimmage in just 14 games.) Few running backs combine his short-area quickness and burst. He can handle passing downs. Mathews can be a frustrating player to watch because he's inconsistent, but he has the total package to be a top-five back starting now.