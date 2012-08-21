Can Philadelphia Eagles make playoffs if Michael Vick gets hurt?

I don't think the Eagles can make the playoffs without Michael Vick . The NFC East is a very competitive division. Even with Vick in the lineup, the Eagles must have everything go right to win the division.

In my opinion, the backup QB position for the Eagles is undecided at this point. Mike Kafka is a smart signal-caller who knows where to go with the ball, but he does not have a strong arm. I don't see him being successful over a long stretch of games because of that deficiency. I like rookie Nick Foles, who has a strong arm and good field vision, but I think it would be asking a lot of him to lead the Eagles over a long stretch of games and be successful. I don't see Trent Edwards as the answer at backup QB. Therefore, if Vick goes down for an extended period of time, a lack of quarterback depth will cost the Eagles the playoffs -- like it did last year.