Camp Buzz: Vince Young, Lamar Miller falling?

Vince Young hasn't had a lot of time to make a big impression in Green Bay Packers training camp. It appears he won't make up enough ground to be the team's backup quarterback.
Graham Harrelltook the reps as the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers at Monday's practice, and Harrell looks slated to keep that job into the regular season. Coach Mike McCarthy gave Young part of the credit.
"The minute (Young) walked through the door, Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman picked it up," McCarthy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That has been very evident from my viewpoint. Graham improved from Arizona to St. Louis, and that's what you're looking for. B.J. made a hell of a play on that touchdown. ...
"And I thought Vince, he's getting more and more comfortable. But you talk about a position where you're kind of running out of time, that's clearly the stress of having four quarterbacks in today's climate."
Translation: Young has an uphill battle to make the team.
With the preseason light at the end of the tunnel, here are a few other notable depth chart moves:
» It looks like Don Barclay is going to win the Packers' starting right tackle job. Marshall Newhousenow is backing up rookie David Bakhtiari at left tackle. The Packers entered camp with Newhouse and Bryan Bulaga as the favorites to start at tackle, and now it's looking like Bakhtiari and Barclay.
» A surprise in Baltimore: Josh Bynes is expected to start over rookie Arthur Brown at inside linebacker, according to the Carroll County Times. With Matt Elam coming off the bench, the Ravens might not start their top two draft picks.
» Charles Clay was the Miami Dolphins' starting tight end at practice Tuesday, following the season-ending injury to Dustin Keller. This was expected.
» New York Giants center David Baas will miss time with a knee injury. Mike Garafolo of Fox Sports 1 notes that Kevin Boothe will move inside to center, with first-round pick Justin Pugh inserted at right tackle and veteran David Diehlmoving to right guard.
» There's growing talk that Lamar Miller doesn't exactly have the primary running back job sewed up in Miami. Dolphins radio analyst Joe Rose, for one, says coaches told him, via Finsiders.com, that Daniel Thomas is "neck-and-neck" with Miller to be the starter.