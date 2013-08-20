Around the League

Presented By

Camp Buzz: Vince Young, Lamar Miller falling?

Published: Aug 20, 2013 at 05:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Vince Young hasn't had a lot of time to make a big impression in Green Bay Packers training camp. It appears he won't make up enough ground to be the team's backup quarterback.

Graham Harrelltook the reps as the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers at Monday's practice, and Harrell looks slated to keep that job into the regular season. Coach Mike McCarthy gave Young part of the credit.

"The minute (Young) walked through the door, Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman picked it up," McCarthy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "That has been very evident from my viewpoint. Graham improved from Arizona to St. Louis, and that's what you're looking for. B.J. made a hell of a play on that touchdown. ...

"And I thought Vince, he's getting more and more comfortable. But you talk about a position where you're kind of running out of time, that's clearly the stress of having four quarterbacks in today's climate."

Translation: Young has an uphill battle to make the team.

With the preseason light at the end of the tunnel, here are a few other notable depth chart moves:

» It looks like Don Barclay is going to win the Packers' starting right tackle job. Marshall Newhousenow is backing up rookie David Bakhtiari at left tackle. The Packers entered camp with Newhouse and Bryan Bulaga as the favorites to start at tackle, and now it's looking like Bakhtiari and Barclay.

» A surprise in Baltimore: Josh Bynes is expected to start over rookie Arthur Brown at inside linebacker, according to the Carroll County Times. With Matt Elam coming off the bench, the Ravens might not start their top two draft picks.

» Charles Clay was the Miami Dolphins' starting tight end at practice Tuesday, following the season-ending injury to Dustin Keller. This was expected.

» New York Giants center David Baas will miss time with a knee injury. Mike Garafolo of Fox Sports 1 notes that Kevin Boothe will move inside to center, with first-round pick Justin Pugh inserted at right tackle and veteran David Diehlmoving to right guard.

» There's growing talk that Lamar Miller doesn't exactly have the primary running back job sewed up in Miami. Dolphins radio analyst Joe Rose, for one, says coaches told him, via Finsiders.com, that Daniel Thomas is "neck-and-neck" with Miller to be the starter.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.