Camp Buzz: Updating the biggest position battles

It's been nearly a month since the Arizona Cardinals kick-started training camp. The finish line -- which is actually a glorious starting line -- is right around the corner.
For Tuesday's Training Camp Buzz, let's do something different. I want to take a look back and update our position battle series Around the League wrote in July. We'll do the top-15 from the list today.
Jackson never really got a chance. All signs have pointed to Flynn definitely being the pick, but there is some belief in Seattle that Wilson could start the team's third preseason after two scintillating preseason appearances as the No. 2. This one isn't quite over yet.
We mentioned a slew of battles in Oakland. Tight end remains up for grabs. Rolando McClain has solidified his starting job, but Aaron Curry could lose his gig to Miles Burris. Phillip Wheeler looks like a fit at the other linebacker spot. Backup quarterback Matt Leinart is closer to Carson Palmer than to Terrelle Pryor.
Taiwan Jones hasn't been on the field enough to compete for the backup running back job. Undrafted rookie Rod Streater could wind up passing Jacoby Ford on the receiver depth chart. Veterans Ronald Bartell and Shawntae Spencer are the starters at cornerback. Demarcus Van Dyke has given up some big plays in the preseason.
We'd be stunned at this point if Skelton didn't finish off Kolb in the Cardinals' next preseason game. Arizona has to be regretting giving Kolb his big offseason bonus.
What a mess. Chad Johnson was arrested and released. Brian Hartline hasn't practiced because he's not healthy. The Dolphins' top three at the moment are Davone Bess, Roberto "ankle weights" Wallace, and Legedu Naanee. Good luck, Ryan Tannehill.
This one never materialized. It's Hood's job, and the Steelers look quite deep on the defensive line. What's new?
Blount surprisingly has held his ground, although Martin looked more dynamic in the preseason. This will be a timeshare, although we expect Martin to lead the way.
It's Tannehill Time. (Wait, do people not say that?) The only real question now is if Garrard makes the team. It wouldn't be surprising if they released him with an injury settlement.
We have an upset alert in the making. Second-year pro linebacker Albert McClellan might beat out second-round draft pick Courtney Upshaw for one of the starting linebacker spots. Paul Kruger is entrenched on the other side. Meanwhile, Arthur Jones still is listed as a starter at defensive end over Pernell McPhee.
It was great to see Williams back on the field last week nearly a year removed from his torn patella tendon. He ran with power and made sharp cuts. Wells is practicing again but hasn't played in the preseason. The Cardinals have to split up carries because neither guy will be ready for a lead role.
We're probably splitting hairs here because both players will get starter-worthy snaps. Young has been too good all month to keep off the field.
Moss has a step up. It appears the 49ers will use him in a rotation with Mario Manningham to keep Moss' legs fresh.
Evans was cut and his career probably is over. Thomas might be passed on the depth chart by Cecil Shorts. Blackmon held out, yet looked very strong in his first preseason game. This one was over before it started.
We listed eleven safety battles to monitor. Some of the key takeaways from them this month: LaRon Landry is healthy for the Jets. ... Rahim Moore is likely to win the job in Denver with Quinton Carter hurt. ... Barry Church has been a standout in Dallas Cowboys training camp. ... The New England Patriots like what they have with Steve Gregory. ... First-rounder Harrison Smith looks like the starter for the Minnesota Vikings.
