Around the League

Presented By

Camp buzz: RGIII drama is much ado about nothing

Published: Aug 13, 2013 at 02:45 PM

In the absence of a sexier storyline, the media (yes, us, too) have paid heavy notice to Robert Griffin III's thoughts about his recovery plan.

Griffin -- as he's wont to do -- spoke honestly during a Monday morning news conference, expressing his frustration with the process laid out by the Washington Redskins. When coach Mike Shanahan told reporters in his own news conference there was "no possibility" RGIII would play a preseason game, "conflict" was born.

Except there really isn't any. Griffin tweeted Monday that everything was cool with Shanahan. Not satisfied with social media, Griffin invaded a Tuesday press conference to reiterate the same message.

"I just needed to address something that was said, or something that's been going along in the media since I had my press conference yesterday," Griffin told a room of surprised reporters. "I just want everybody to know if there's any questions about if there's a rift between me and coach or if there's a conflict, there is no conflict. Coach is coach. I'm the player. Coach has a plan, and I'm abiding by that plan."

Was it necessary? Not really. Then again, it's easy to understand why Griffin felt he had to speak up. That's who he is.

Ultimately, none of this really matters. Griffin will be on the field on the second Monday night in September, taking every snap for the Redskins in a game that counts. That's what his recovery plan always has been about, and from that standpoint, it's on track for resounding success.

Everything else is just noise.

More training camp buzz ...

»Trent Richardson will make his 2013 preseason debut Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The right move by the Cleveland Browns. They need to take the training wheels off the running back, who is supposed to be their workhorse this season.

» Speaking of Sessler's favorite team, what is up with Rob Chudzinski saying the quarterback competition is "still close?" Brandon Weeden is a target of disrespect around Berea.

» The biggest injury news of the day comes out of Washington, where the Redskins lost rookie safety Phillip Thomas for the year to a Lisfranc injury. Thomas had a chance to be a starter this season.

»Dion Jordan still could be a real contributor for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie pass rusher, but it probably won't be as a starter. We're a bit surprised by this, considering the effort the team made to land the former Oregon star.

» Good stuff from Gregg Rosenthal, who breaks down a list of veterans who could be on the roster bubble. Say it ain't so, A.J. Jenkins.

» The process to bring human growth hormone testing to the game has been, well, laborious to say the least. At long last, the finish line is in sight. Much overdue.

Trainer's room

»Sidney Rice is running at full speed. Great news for the Harvin-less Seattle Seahawks.

»Darrelle Revis' surgically repaired knee is in such good condition that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now are thinking about playing him in their third preseason game.

»Malcom Floyd admitted he thought his career might be over when he went down with a knee injury during practice Monday. Instead, the San Diego Chargers veteran receiver says he "dodged a bullet."

»Jamaal Charles is "day to day" with that foot strain. Let's see how many days this stretches on for the Kansas City Chiefs.

»Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener is being treated for a concussion, which might be his third in three years. Not good.

The Around The League Podcast is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE