Camp buzz: RGIII drama is much ado about nothing

In the absence of a sexier storyline, the media (yes, us, too) have paid heavy notice to Robert Griffin III's thoughts about his recovery plan.
Griffin -- as he's wont to do -- spoke honestly during a Monday morning news conference, expressing his frustration with the process laid out by the Washington Redskins. When coach Mike Shanahan told reporters in his own news conference there was "no possibility" RGIII would play a preseason game, "conflict" was born.
Except there really isn't any. Griffin tweeted Monday that everything was cool with Shanahan. Not satisfied with social media, Griffin invaded a Tuesday press conference to reiterate the same message.
"I just needed to address something that was said, or something that's been going along in the media since I had my press conference yesterday," Griffin told a room of surprised reporters. "I just want everybody to know if there's any questions about if there's a rift between me and coach or if there's a conflict, there is no conflict. Coach is coach. I'm the player. Coach has a plan, and I'm abiding by that plan."
Was it necessary? Not really. Then again, it's easy to understand why Griffin felt he had to speak up. That's who he is.
Ultimately, none of this really matters. Griffin will be on the field on the second Monday night in September, taking every snap for the Redskins in a game that counts. That's what his recovery plan always has been about, and from that standpoint, it's on track for resounding success.
Everything else is just noise.
More training camp buzz ...
»Trent Richardson will make his 2013 preseason debut Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The right move by the Cleveland Browns. They need to take the training wheels off the running back, who is supposed to be their workhorse this season.
» Speaking of Sessler's favorite team, what is up with Rob Chudzinski saying the quarterback competition is "still close?" Brandon Weeden is a target of disrespect around Berea.
» The biggest injury news of the day comes out of Washington, where the Redskins lost rookie safety Phillip Thomas for the year to a Lisfranc injury. Thomas had a chance to be a starter this season.
»Dion Jordan still could be a real contributor for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie pass rusher, but it probably won't be as a starter. We're a bit surprised by this, considering the effort the team made to land the former Oregon star.
» Good stuff from Gregg Rosenthal, who breaks down a list of veterans who could be on the roster bubble. Say it ain't so, A.J. Jenkins.
» The process to bring human growth hormone testing to the game has been, well, laborious to say the least. At long last, the finish line is in sight. Much overdue.
Trainer's room
»Darrelle Revis' surgically repaired knee is in such good condition that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now are thinking about playing him in their third preseason game.
»Malcom Floyd admitted he thought his career might be over when he went down with a knee injury during practice Monday. Instead, the San Diego Chargers veteran receiver says he "dodged a bullet."
»Jamaal Charles is "day to day" with that foot strain. Let's see how many days this stretches on for the Kansas City Chiefs.
»Indianapolis Colts tight end Coby Fleener is being treated for a concussion, which might be his third in three years. Not good.