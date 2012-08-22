Around the League

Camp Buzz: Position battle update 2.0

Published: Aug 22, 2012
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

With training camp winding down, we updated half of our top-30 position battles in Tuesday's Training Camp Buzz. Let's knock out the other half before moving on to the news of the day on Around the League.

Chicago Bears WRs: Devin Hester vs. Earl Bennett vs. Alshon Jeffery

As we mentioned in our reasons for optimism column, the Bears have been thrilled with Alshon Jeffery's development. He's taking playing time from Hester (and Bennett) already as part of some two-receiver sets with the starters, especially near the goal line. This will be a rotation, but Jeffery's role is going to grow.

Jacksonville Jaguars QB: Blaine Gabbert vs. the hype

Jacksonville writers and coaches swooned over Gabbert during the summer. He's backed it up with strong preseason play. The Jaguars are doing a nice job getting the ball out of his hand quickly. He's taking hits and he delivers the ball. The team has to be very encouraged.

St. Louis Rams WRs

This battle started with eight players all vying for playing time. Danny Amendola and Steve Smith have emerged as likely starters. Rookie Brian Quick probably is next on the list. Veterans Brandon Gibson and Danario Alexander have been injured and look like potential cuts.

Indianapolis Colts TE: Coby Fleener vs. Duane Allen

Both rookies will play and possibly start. Allen might have the more consistent role, but essentially both these guys are winning the battle for snaps.

New England Patriots WR: Donte' Stallworth vs. Deion Branch

The Patriots usually are good for a few surprises, but Branch looks to be holding off Stallworth for a job. The surprise could be that Jabar Gaffney's job or role is not necessarily safe, especially if they keep Julian Edelman as expected.

New York Giants No. 3 WR: Reuben Randle vs. Domenik Hixon vs. Jerral Jernigan vs. Ramses Barden

Jernigan made some noise early and Hixon was listed as the initial starter. We'll admit this isn't a battle we have a good feel for. No one has stood out, which probably means Barden is getting cut and Tom Coughlin will use a rotation.

Washington Redskins RB: Evan Royster vs. Roy Helu vs. Tim Hightower vs. Alfred Morris

When we wrote this post initially, Morris wasn't even on the list. The sixth-round draft pick started the last Redskins preseason game and should have a role as a power back. Hightower is slow to recover from anterior cruciate ligament surgery. Helu has been banged up. Royster is the favorite to start at this stage.

New York Jets LB: Bart Scott vs. Demario Davis

Rex Ryan will make sure to get Davis on the field, although it looks like Scott is holding him off for the starting job.

Arizona Cardinals WR: Andre Roberts vs. Early Doucet vs. Michael Floyd

Floyd, the highly drafted first-round pick, has failed to make much of an impact. He looks like the team's No. 4 receiver to start the season.

Oakland Raiders backup QB: Matt Leinart vs. Terrelle Pryor

This one was over before it started. Leinart is very comfortable in offensive coordinator Greg Knapp's system, while Pryor is just trying to make sure he has a spot on the Raiders.

Cincinnati Bengals CBs

The battle of the former first-round draft picks is still up for grabs. Starting cornerback Nate Clements is practicing at safety quite a bit. Leon Hall is doing well. Adam "Pacman" Jones is listed as a third-teamer behind Jason Allen and Terence Newman. He could be on the roster bubble. This year's first-round draft pick Dre Kirkpatrick is back from injury.

Green Bay Packers No. 3 receiver

Donald Driver, James Jones and Randall Cobb will get plenty of snaps in a rotation this year, but Cobb still looks like the most explosive player of the trio. His role is only going to increase.

Seattle Seahawks backup RB

We thought Seattle might bring in a veteran to back up Marshawn Lynch if he was suspended, but it hasn't happened. Perhaps Lynch won't miss the start of the year. Rookie Robert Turbin has looked solid as his backup.

