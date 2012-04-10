Cameron Wake unhappy; pressure on 'Fins GM Ireland

Though Ozzie Guillen might have temporarily wrested away the title of "Least Popular Sports-Management Figure in Greater Miami," Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland could still use himself some good PR.
He didn't get any help Tuesday, when NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported defensive end Cameron Wake was absent for the start of the team's offseason program under new coach Joe Philbin.
Wake -- the team's best pass rusher and an anchor of Miami's defense -- is unhappy with a contract he feels he's thoroughly outplayed. The 30-year-old linebacker has led the team with 32 sacks since joining the Dolphins from the CFL in 2009 and is entering the final year of a four-year deal that averages just $650,000 season.
Considering 700 grand comes out of Mario Williams' nose when he sneezes, it's understandable why Wake feels he's drastically underpaid.
Wake can remain under Miami's control for two additional years beyond 2012 with the help of the franchise tag, a situation that would give Wake a big raise, but little security.
The Dolphins have repeatedly shown their unwillingness to overpay for a player they view at a certain value, but Wake represents a proven performer who was arguably the team's biggest free-agent coup of the last decade.
If the Dolphins don't work with Wake, it sends a message to other players both inside and outside the organization that the team doesn't take care of its own. The floor is yours, Mr. Ireland.