Cameron Wake's big night saves Miami Dolphins

The play couldn't have come at a better time. After starting 3-0, the Dolphins' season was slipping away. They already had wasted a 17-3 second-half lead for the second consecutive week. In front of a half-empty stadium, in a game played deep into the night, the Dolphins got the ball trailing by three points with 1:18 left in regulation. Staring at a five-game losing streak, the Dolphins desperately needed their signature players to step up in a big moment.