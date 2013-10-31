Around the League

Presented By

Cameron Wake's big night saves Miami Dolphins

Published: Oct 31, 2013 at 06:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Sometimes football is not that complicated. Sometimes it just comes down to what team has the best player on the field. On Halloween night, Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake was that player.

Miami pulled off a season-stabilizing upset of the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night 22-20 after Wake recorded the third overtime safety in NFL history. After a week of wacky World Series endings, it felt appropriate for football to respond with a Wake-off.

The play couldn't have come at a better time. After starting 3-0, the Dolphins' season was slipping away. They already had wasted a 17-3 second-half lead for the second consecutive week. In front of a half-empty stadium, in a game played deep into the night, the Dolphins got the ball trailing by three points with 1:18 left in regulation. Staring at a five-game losing streak, the Dolphins desperately needed their signature players to step up in a big moment.

Ryan Tannehill thew one of the prettiest passes you'll ever see to Brian Hartline. Struggling rookie kicker Caleb Sturgis hit a clutch kick to force overtime. And Wake finished off the game with a safety in the fourth possession of overtime. The Dolphins are alive at 4-4.

Reducing Wake's impact to just the winning play is unfair. Wake had three sacks and two more tackles for loss. He also forced Andy Dalton to get rid of the ball quickly on a crucial third-down play in overtime, causing the Bengals to punt. The Dolphins struggled to get off the field all night; Wake's big plays saved an otherwise tired defense.

There was so much going on in this game, from Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins' apparent torn ACL, to Gio Bernard's jaw-dropping performance, Lamar Miller's first 100-yard game on the ground, to a lot of questionable calls.

In the end, the desperate team won. After a tumultuous week that included a grand jury subpoena, offensive tackle Jonathan Martin's emotional breakdown, and in-house grumbling, the Dolphins appeared to be on the verge of implosion.

One win, led by one monster performance on Halloween, should calm everyone down.

We handed out our Midseason Hero Awards in the latest "Around the League" Podcast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW