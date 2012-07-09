Cameron Wake remains a bargain for Miami Dolphins

Best bargain: Cameron Wake. Sure, Wake just signed a four-year, $33.2 million extension that includes up to $15 million in sacks escalators. But for $7.665 million in cash and a $2.19 million cap number in 2012, Wake remains a steal. He turned 30 in January, and his sack total declined in 2011, but he was the most impactful player on the Miami Dolphins' defense a season ago and figures to be again this season. According to Football Outsiders, no player drew more holding penalties than the 13 that Wake did in 2011. Even more impressive is that eight of those were on passing plays, and no other NFL player had more than seven total holding penalties drawn.